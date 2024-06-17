MDL Names Head of Renewables

Back-deck engineering specialist Maritime Developments (MDL) has appointed Derek Lynch as Market Development Manager – Renewables as part of its diversification strategy aimed to strengthen the commitment to renewable energy market.

With over 30 years’ experience across various energy markets and sectors, Lynch brings with him extensive track record in developing and delivering diversification strategies, with particular focus on problem solving through automation and innovative engineering.

From senior sales to director roles at Nautronix, Subsea7 Veripos and Positioneering, to latterly heading Business Development – Energy at Sonardyne, he has championed strategic growth and guided business transitions towards sustainable growth.

At MDL, he will be responsible for delivering the company’s diversification strategy, which includes forging relationships with key stakeholders in the alternative energy markets and growing the understanding of MDL’s bespoke offering to the renewables sector.

“I have followed MDL for some time, recognizing it as a company delivering innovation and engineering excellence, with a very professional approach to everything that it does.

“There is clear direction and vision from the top to be a leading player in delivering offshore renewable energy. I am delighted to take on the responsibility to further grow and diversify the business in this fast evolving sector and enabling our customers to realize their own ambitions in the market,” said Derek Lynch.