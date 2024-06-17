Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Xodus Launches Dedicated Renewables Engineering Arm

© halberg / Adobe Stock

Global energy consultancy Xodus has created a new dedicated renewables engineering arm Evolv Energies to strengthen its capabilities in the offshore markets.

Evolv Energies has been formed to deliver a broader engineering service as developments ramp up globally.

The new entity is targeting energy transition contracts in the concept technology, pre-FEED, FEED and detailed design stages of offshore projects.

Evolv Energies will work closely with Xodus, which will maintain the more strategic consultancy elements from early project development through to operations and maintenance.

Chris Finnigan will lead the team at Evolv Energies as Vice President. 

The newly formed company expected to recruit 150 people by the end of 2025.

“We’ve heard from customers that the renewables market needs a new engineering offering that will unlock the vast opportunity for offshore wind. Nearly 8,000 new UK wind turbines and close to 81,000 new wind turbines around the globe will be required to meet targets by 2050.

“Therefore, we know there’s a gap in the market for us as countries around the world increasingly explore energy transition opportunities, and Evolv Energies is well placed to deliver what our clients are needing.

“We recognized that to deliver concept, Pre-FEED, FEED and detailed design to the offshore renewables market we needed to think differently and be bold. It’s a natural progression of the things Xodus is great at,” Steve Swindell, CEO of Xodus.

“This new, targeted engineering service will enable the infrastructure sectors and the wider energy transition market. Evolv Energies will support renewable developments with specialist knowledge, insight and guidance on technical engineering and commercial matters, enabling projects to be fast-tracked,” added Chris Finnigan will lead the team at Evolv Energies as Vice President.

