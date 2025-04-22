EEW SPC Delivers First Monopiles for Thor Offshore Wind Farm

EEW Special Pipe Constructions (EEW SPC) has delivered first monopiles for Thor project, Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm, being developed by RWE.

In March 2025, the first of 12 shipments for the Thor project was completed at the port of Rostock.

According to EEW SPC, 15 of a total of 36 monopiles it is producing for the project were collected up until now. The remaining shipments are expected to take place by July 2025.

The monopiles measure an average of 82 meters in length and weigh 1,300 tonnes each.

A notable aspect of these monopiles is their installation method, which eliminates the need for transition pieces. This innovative ‘TP-less design’ allows the wind turbine tower to be mounted directly onto the monopile.

The Thor wind farm is located approximately 22 kilometers off the west coast of Jutland and will have a capacity of around 1.1 GW when it becomes fully operational in 2027.

Once completed, it will provide green electricity to over a million Danish households.

To remind, in March 2025, RWE signed an agreement with Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which became its new partner for the Nordseecluster and Thor offshore wind projects, currently under construction.