COSLPromoter Rig Bites Dust at Toppand East Well in North Sea

The Toppand East well in the North Sea offshore Norway, drilled by Wellesley, Equinor and Petoro, has been proven dry.

The well, 35/11-29S, located in production licence 248 C, has been permanently plugged and abandoned after it proved be dry.

The license operator is Equinor, with 30% share, with partners Wellesley Petroleum and Petoro holding 40% and 30% stakes respectively.

The well was drilled with COSL’s COSLPromoter, a semi-submersible drilling rig designed to operate in water depths up to 750 meters.

PL 248 C was carved out of production licence 248 in 2013, and the area also covers the Swisher discovery, 35/11-24S A and B.

Development of Swisher is being viewed in context with Equinor’s Ringvei vest project, which is examining the possibility of linking a number of discoveries made in the area in recent years.