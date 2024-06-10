Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vantage Drilling Ponders Listing on Oslo’s Euronext Growth

Vantage Drilling's Platinum Explorer drillship (Credit: Vantage Drilling)
Vantage Drilling's Platinum Explorer drillship (Credit: Vantage Drilling)

Offshore drilling contractor Vantage Drilling is exploring a possible listing of its shares on Euronext Growth Oslo, a multilateral trading facility operated by Euronext.

According to Dubai-based company, the listing may facilitate increased liquidity in its shares and provide improved capital markets access.

Vantage Drilling added it is not currently contemplating a concurrent equity offering.

The company will provide further updates on the process in due course, and if a formal application for admission to trading has been made.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank, has been engaged as manager and listing advisor. Schjødt is engaged as Norwegian legal counsel.

Vantage Drilling, a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships and two premium jack-up drilling rigs.

The company’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies.

Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others.

Middle East Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Vallourec)

Vallourec Reels In Major Petrobras Contract for Tubes and...
Transocean Enabler rig (Credit: Transocean)

Two Dry Wells for Two Norwegian Oil and Gas Firms

Insight

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

Video

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data Flow at Greater Depths

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data

Current News

PGS and TGS Clear Final Regulatory Hurdle for Merger Completion

PGS and TGS Clear Final Regula

Viridien Delivers OBN Solution for North Sea Survey

Viridien Delivers OBN Solution

Vår Energi Concludes Intra-Group Merger

Vår Energi Concludes Intra-Gro

Beach Energy Halts Development Planning for Bass Basin Discoveries Off Australia

Beach Energy Halts Development

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine