Vantage Drilling Ponders Listing on Oslo’s Euronext Growth

Offshore drilling contractor Vantage Drilling is exploring a possible listing of its shares on Euronext Growth Oslo, a multilateral trading facility operated by Euronext.

According to Dubai-based company, the listing may facilitate increased liquidity in its shares and provide improved capital markets access.

Vantage Drilling added it is not currently contemplating a concurrent equity offering.

The company will provide further updates on the process in due course, and if a formal application for admission to trading has been made.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank, has been engaged as manager and listing advisor. Schjødt is engaged as Norwegian legal counsel.

Vantage Drilling, a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships and two premium jack-up drilling rigs.

The company’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies.

Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others.