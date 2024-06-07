Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vallourec Reels In Major Petrobras Contract for Tubes and Services Supply

(Credit: Vallourec)
(Credit: Vallourec)

France-based tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has secured a contract to supply Petrobras with carbon steel tubes and accessories to be used in various offshore development wells, mainly off the Brazilian coastline.

Vallourec will supply 1,800 tonnes of carbon steel tubes with Glass Reinforced Epoxy liners (GRE technology), together with the associated corrosion resistant alloy (CRA) accessories.

These products will be used in various offshore development wells, mainly off the Brazilian coastline in the Campos pre-salt basin. The contract is in addition to the three-year long-term agreement with Petrobras for the supply of OCTG tubes announced in January 2023.

The agreement between Vallourec and Petrobras also includes a wide range of services, such as stock management, rig preparation and transportation, as well as integrated field services, including receiving, inspecting and supervising pipe strings’ installation.

The finished products will be manufactured at Vallourec's Brazilian plant in Barreiro (Minas Gerais). The GRE technology will be offered in partnership with Tuboscope NOV, a global product and service provider to the energy industry specialized in the supply of equipment and technology to the oil and gas sector.

“We are delighted to have won this new contract, which includes local content and the supply of high-technology solutions. This order demonstrates once again that our teams are fully committed to supporting our long-standing partner in its developments. Vallourec thus confirms its determination to strengthen its position as Petrobras' main OCTG supplier and trustworthy partner,” said Philippe Guillemot, Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec.

Subsea Pipelines Industry News Activity Europe South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Sleipner (Credit: Øyvind Gravås / Equinor)

Norway Gas Export Outage Extended, Duration Remains...
(Credit: Subsea 7)

Subsea7 Secures Over $1.25B Contract for Work at...

Insight

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

Video

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data Flow at Greater Depths

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data

Current News

Gasunie Opts for Mokveld Zero-Emission Valves

Gasunie Opts for Mokveld Zero-

Gas Flow from Norway to Britain Resumes after Repair

Gas Flow from Norway to Britai

Egypt to Issue Tender for at Least 15 LNG Cargoes to Cover Summer Demand

Egypt to Issue Tender for at L

Nexans Acquires Italian Cable Company

Nexans Acquires Italian Cable

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine