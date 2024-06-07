Vallourec Reels In Major Petrobras Contract for Tubes and Services Supply

France-based tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has secured a contract to supply Petrobras with carbon steel tubes and accessories to be used in various offshore development wells, mainly off the Brazilian coastline.

Vallourec will supply 1,800 tonnes of carbon steel tubes with Glass Reinforced Epoxy liners (GRE technology), together with the associated corrosion resistant alloy (CRA) accessories.

These products will be used in various offshore development wells, mainly off the Brazilian coastline in the Campos pre-salt basin. The contract is in addition to the three-year long-term agreement with Petrobras for the supply of OCTG tubes announced in January 2023.

The agreement between Vallourec and Petrobras also includes a wide range of services, such as stock management, rig preparation and transportation, as well as integrated field services, including receiving, inspecting and supervising pipe strings’ installation.

The finished products will be manufactured at Vallourec's Brazilian plant in Barreiro (Minas Gerais). The GRE technology will be offered in partnership with Tuboscope NOV, a global product and service provider to the energy industry specialized in the supply of equipment and technology to the oil and gas sector.

“We are delighted to have won this new contract, which includes local content and the supply of high-technology solutions. This order demonstrates once again that our teams are fully committed to supporting our long-standing partner in its developments. Vallourec thus confirms its determination to strengthen its position as Petrobras' main OCTG supplier and trustworthy partner,” said Philippe Guillemot, Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec.