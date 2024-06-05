OMV Gets Permit for Drilling Ops in Norwegian Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted OMV's Norwegian subsidiary a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the Norwegian Sea.

The permit is for the exploration well 6605/6-1 S in production license 1194.

OMV Norge is the operator of the license with 40% working interest with partners Inpex and Vår Energi each holding 30% stake.

The drilling will be conducted with Transocean’s Transocean Norge semi-submersible drilling rig.

The Transocean Norge is a Moss Maritime CS60 / 6th Generation design semisubmersible built at Jurong Shipyard Pte in 2015 and upgraded in 2018.

It has been designed to operate in waters of up to 3,000 meters (9,843 ft), with maximum drilling capacity being 12,200 meters (40,000 ft).

The license 1194 was awarded to OMV as part of NOD’s Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) 2023.

As part of APA 2023, OMV secured operatorship in six new production licenses including PL 1231, PL 1228, PL 644 D, PL 1223, PL 1194 in the Norwegian Sea, and PL 1101 B in the North Sea.