Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

New York Finalizes Offshore Wind Contracts for Equinor, Orsted Projects

© Thomas / Adobe Stock
© Thomas / Adobe Stock

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) said on Tuesday it had finalized contracts for Equinor's Empire Wind 1 and Orsted's and Eversource's Sunrise Wind offshore wind projects.

NYSERDA in February awarded conditional contracts to buy electricity from two proposed offshore wind projects under a program meant to support the embattled industry and keep the state's ambitious clean energy goals on track.

The state at the time selected the Empire Wind 1 project from Norway's Equinor and the Sunrise Wind facility being developed by Denmark's Orsted and U.S. power provider Eversource.

Equinor said in a separate statement that it intends to bring in a partner to its project to reduce financial exposure.

Both Equinor and Orsted took large financial hits on their U.S. offshore wind portfolios last year amid soaring costs and supply chain constraints


(Reuters - Reporting by Anjana Anil and Nichola Groom,)

Offshore North America Renewables Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

© Peter Adams / Adobe Stock

BOEM Finalizes Environmental Review of Gulf of Maine...
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

BOEM Issues Final EIS for Two Wind Projects Offshore New...

Insight

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

Video

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data Flow at Greater Depths

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data

Current News

New York Finalizes Offshore Wind Contracts for Equinor, Orsted Projects

New York Finalizes Offshore Wi

Dutch Subsea Services Newcomer Acquires First Vessel

Dutch Subsea Services Newcomer

Strategic Marine Delivers Two Offshore Wind CTVs to Mainprize Offshore

Strategic Marine Delivers Two

Transocean Scoops $161M in Contract Extensions for Harsh Environment Semisubs

Transocean Scoops $161M in Con

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine