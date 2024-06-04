Corio and Å Energi Team Up for Offshore Wind in Norway

Corio Generation, a Macquarie Group company, and Norwegian energy firm Å Energi have signed a strategic partnership agreement to cooperate on offshore wind in Norway and the Nordic region.

Under the agreement, Corio and Å Energi have agreed to work together as preferred partners on an exclusive basis for upcoming Norwegian tenders and to explore opportunities for collaboration on further projects in key markets across the Nordics and Northern Europe.

The agreement builds on the successful relationship developed on the Nordvegen Vind consortium, pursuing the Utsira Nord opportunity in Norway, and capitalises on the combination of Corio’s international offshore wind expertise with Å Energi’s strong market position within the Nordics.

“Thanks to our shared interest in Utsira Nord, and then as partners in Nordvegen Vind, we have enjoyed a highly positive relationship with Å Energi since 2021, and I am delighted now to broaden and deepen that relationship with this new agreement,” said Jonathan Cole, CEO of Corio Generation.

"We have an excellent working relationship with Corio, and we complement each other well. That's why we want to develop this further with the aim of taking a role in the offshore wind projects that will be announced in the coming years, both in Norway and in the North Sea basin,” added Steffen Syvertsen, CEO of Å Energi.

Corio and Å Energi are currently partners in the Nordvegen Vind consortium that is exploring the opportunity to develop a floating wind farm in the Utsira Nord area of the North Sea, off the west coast of Norway. The Norwegian government plans to auction approximately 1.5 GW of floating wind capacity at Utsira in 2024/25.

The countries around the North Sea basin have set a goal to deliver, by 2050, offshore wind generation capacity equivalent to approximately 7.5 times the current electricity generation capacity in the Norwegian power system. Much of this new offshore wind capacity is expected to come from floating wind.