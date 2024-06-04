Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DOF’s Pipelay Support Vessel Hooks Petrobras Job

Skandi Vitória PLSV (Credit: DOF Group)

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Group has secured a ‘major contract’ from Petrobras for its pipelay support vessel (PLSV) Skandi Vitória.

DOF secured a three-year firm contract, plus option, for its PLSV Skandi Vitória as part of an ongoing tender process.

The contract starts in 2025, according to DOF.

The vessel is Brazilian-built and flagged and owned by DOFCON Navegação, a joint venture between DOF Subsea (50%) and TechnipFMC (50%).

kandi Vitória is an ROV construction support vessel, suited to perform subsea operations across a wide range of water depths and environmental conditions.

Built in 2010, the vessel is of STX OCV 06 design, with the length of 142.2 meters and breadth of 27 meters. It is capable of accommodation 120 people

“We are pleased to announce this award under the ongoing PLSV tender and continue the discussion with Petrobras on the ongoing PLSV tender,” said Mons S. Aase, CEO DOF Group.

