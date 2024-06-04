Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Malaysia’s MMHE Books Offshore Wind OSS Work for Petrofac

MMHE West Yard, Pasir Gudang, Johor (Credit: MHB)
MMHE West Yard, Pasir Gudang, Johor (Credit: MHB)

Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings (MHB), through its wholly owned and major subsidiary Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE), has secured a subcontract to build an HVDC offshore substation (OSS) platform from Petrofac in support of TenneT’s 2GW project in the Netherlands .

This OSS platform comprises a topside, weighing approximately 30,000 tonnes (including equipment) and a jacket, weighing approximately 10,000 tonnes.

Under this project, MHB is responsible for the construction engineering, fabrication, mechanical completion, load out and sea fastening, and architectural works on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

The duration of the project is approximately 36 months, with fabrication to begin in 2025 and completed by 2028.

The work is related to Dutch transmission station Nederwiek 1, which forms part of Dutch-German transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT’s landmark 2GW program to expand offshore wind capacity in North Sea.

In December 2023, Hitachi Energy and Petrofac secured the Nederwiek 1 contracts under a $14 billion, multi-year framework agreement with TenneT.

Under the terms of the agreement, Petrofac will perform the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of offshore platforms and elements of the onshore converter stations.

On the other hand, Hitachi Energy, as global technology partner, will supply its high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter stations, which convert AC to DC power offshore and DC to AC onshore.

The latest deal for MMHE follows the first subcontract for the IJmuiden Ver Alpha project in November 2023 from Petrofac. In addition, MHB and Petrofac said they will collaborate towards the possibility of another OSS of similar size.

“We are pleased to announce the successful award of our second offshore wind project, a subcontract to build an OSS HVDC platform, further fortifying our track record in clean energy, in supporting the global net-zero ambition,” said Mohd Nazir Mohd Nor, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MHB.

Renewable Energy Engineering North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Asia Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

North Star’s latest SOV newbuild will support Siemens Gamesa’s wind technicians carrying out maintenance work at the East Anglia THREE windfarm (Credit. North Star)

North Star Inks Contract with Siemens Gamesa for New East...
UXO retrieved from the seabed (Credit: Ocean Winds)

Ocean Winds Releases Report on Safe UXO Disposal at UK...

Insight

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

Video

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data Flow at Greater Depths

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data

Current News

New York Finalizes Offshore Wind Contracts for Equinor, Orsted Projects

New York Finalizes Offshore Wi

Dutch Subsea Services Newcomer Acquires First Vessel

Dutch Subsea Services Newcomer

Strategic Marine Delivers Two Offshore Wind CTVs to Mainprize Offshore

Strategic Marine Delivers Two

Transocean Scoops $161M in Contract Extensions for Harsh Environment Semisubs

Transocean Scoops $161M in Con

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine