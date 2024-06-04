Malaysia’s MMHE Books Offshore Wind OSS Work for Petrofac

Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings (MHB), through its wholly owned and major subsidiary Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE), has secured a subcontract to build an HVDC offshore substation (OSS) platform from Petrofac in support of TenneT’s 2GW project in the Netherlands .

This OSS platform comprises a topside, weighing approximately 30,000 tonnes (including equipment) and a jacket, weighing approximately 10,000 tonnes.

Under this project, MHB is responsible for the construction engineering, fabrication, mechanical completion, load out and sea fastening, and architectural works on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

The duration of the project is approximately 36 months, with fabrication to begin in 2025 and completed by 2028.

The work is related to Dutch transmission station Nederwiek 1, which forms part of Dutch-German transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT’s landmark 2GW program to expand offshore wind capacity in North Sea.

In December 2023, Hitachi Energy and Petrofac secured the Nederwiek 1 contracts under a $14 billion, multi-year framework agreement with TenneT.

Under the terms of the agreement, Petrofac will perform the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of offshore platforms and elements of the onshore converter stations.

On the other hand, Hitachi Energy, as global technology partner, will supply its high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter stations, which convert AC to DC power offshore and DC to AC onshore.

The latest deal for MMHE follows the first subcontract for the IJmuiden Ver Alpha project in November 2023 from Petrofac. In addition, MHB and Petrofac said they will collaborate towards the possibility of another OSS of similar size.

“We are pleased to announce the successful award of our second offshore wind project, a subcontract to build an OSS HVDC platform, further fortifying our track record in clean energy, in supporting the global net-zero ambition,” said Mohd Nazir Mohd Nor, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MHB.