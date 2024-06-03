Reach Subsea Extends Charter for IMR Vessel Havila Subsea

Norwegian subsea services firm Reach Subsea has entered the agreement with vessel owner Havila Shipping to extend the charter for inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) vessel Havila Subsea.

The contract extension is for a firm period of three years, until the end of 2027, with tow one year options.

“In a rising market, maintaining strong operational control over core assets is crucial. We are witnessing ongoing positive market trends, with our order book and tender volume consistently increasing year by year, in line with our expanding capacity.

“A key component of our strategy is maintaining strong partnerships with shipowners known for their high-quality, safe, and cost-efficient performance. Our collaboration with Havila Shipping ASA since 2017 has been exceptionally positive, and we look forward to continuing this successful relationship in the years to come,” said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.

“I see this contract as a great recognition for Havila Shipping, Havila Subsea, and not least the crew on board for their efforts in keeping the ship in top class and ensuring that we deliver high-quality services every single day,” added Njål Sævik, CEO of Havila Shipping.

Havila Subsea is a DP2 IMR and light construction subsea vessel on charter with Reach Subsea since March 2017. It is equipped with a 150 T AHC main crane, a clear deck area of approx. 600 m2, enclosed hangar with 2 x ROV handling systems and a 7.2×7.2m moonpool.

The vessel has accommodation for 78 people in single and double cabins.