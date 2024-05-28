Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ipieca Names ExxonMobil’s Paul Krishna as New Chair

Paul Krishna (Credit: Ipieca)
Ipieca, the global oil and gas association for advancing environmental and social performance across the energy transition, has appointed ExxonMobil’s Paul Krishna as its new Chair.

Krishna has been an active member of Ipieca since 2009. Prior to his appointment as Chair, he was Ipieca’s Vice Chair for two years and has previously served as Chair of Ipieca’s Reporting Working Group.

He takes over the position of Chair following the retirement of Equinor’s Morten Mikkelsen.

Krishna brings 35 years of oil and gas industry experience to his role as Ipieca Chair, which he will carry out in conjunction with his current position as ExxonMobil Corporation Sustainability Manager.

“For me, this opportunity could not come at a more exciting time in our industry’s history. As the energy system evolves, the need for collaboration has never been greater. It is a privilege to serve as Chair of an organization that brings together world leading sustainability experts from its member companies with their counterparts in various sectors to share knowledge and develop good practice to contribute to a sustainable energy transition that enhances people’s lives and cares for nature,” said Krishna.

Ipieca brings together members and stakeholders to lead in integrating sustainability by advancing climate action, environmental responsibility and social performance across oil, gas and renewables activities.

It was founded at the request of the United Nations Environment Programme in 1974. Through its non-lobby and collaborative approach Ipieca remains the industry’s principal channel of engagement with the UN.

