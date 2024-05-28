COOEC Hires ABL for Safaniya Oil Field Jacket Installation

ABL, part of Oslo-listed ABL Group, has been awarded a contract by China Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services for the build-out of the CRPO 122 project at the Safaniya oil field in Saudi Arabia.

Under the contract, energy and marine consultancy ABL will provide MWS to review, survey and approve all operations relating to the transportation and installation (T&I) of 13 shallow water steel jackets, associated piles, conductors and other project critical items.

The steel jackets and other associated items under ABL’s scope of work, will be transported from Qingdao in China to the Safaniya Oil Field.

The Safaniya Oil Field is the world’s biggest conventional offshore oil field both by recoverable reserves and production capacity. It is operated by Saudi Aramco and is located in the north-west corner of the Arabian Gulf, approximately 260 kilometres north of Dhahran.

ABL’s team in China will manage the contract and on-site attendances in China. It will be supported by ABL’s teams in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, to resource onsite attendances in the Middle East.

Work will start immediately, with expected project completion in July 2024.

“This is a major project that requires numerous specialist experts and skills. In addition, there are multiple locations involved in the T&I work," said Lyu Liwei, ABL’s country manager in China.