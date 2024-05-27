Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Serica Energy Hires Subsea7 for Belinda Field Pipeline Job

(Credit: Subsea 7)
(Credit: Subsea 7)

Offshore services firm Subsea7 has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract from oil and gas operator Serica Energy for the for the Belinda field development south-east of the Triton FPSO in the UK North Sea.

The contract scope includes project management, engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a five-kilometer 8-inch production pipeline with a 3-inch piggy-backed gas lift line and an electro-hydraulic controls (EHC) umbilical.

Subsea7’s scope also includes associated subsea structures and tie-ins to the Triton floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel operated by Dana Petroleum, via an existing production manifold near the Triton riser base and for controls at the Evelyn valve skid.

Although the exact value of the contract was not disclosed, Subsea7 defines a sizeable contract as being between $50 million and $150 million.

Project management and engineering work will start immediately in Aberdeen, while the offshore activities are scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.

 “We are pleased to have this opportunity to supply Serica Energy with EPCI knowledge and demonstrate the extensive North Sea expertise we have amassed over 50 years. We look forward to supporting the safe, efficient and timely execution of this project,” said Steve Wisely, Senior Vice President of UK and Global Inspection, Repair and Maintenance, Subsea7.

The Belinda field is operated by Serica Energy and located approximately 190 kilometers east of Aberdeen in the UK Central North Sea, with a water depth of 95 meters.

Earlier in May, the company received final approval from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) to start developing the field by drilling the well, which is Serica Energy’s fifth well in its Triton area drilling campaign that started in April 2024.

Production is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2026 following the tie-back work to the Triton FPSO.

