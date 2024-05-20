Serica Energy Gets Go-Ahead to Develop Belinda Field

UK-based oil firm Serica Energy has received final approval from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) to develop its fully owned and operated Belinda field in the North Sea.

The field will be tied back to the Triton FPSO following the drilling of the development well which is scheduled to take place in the first half of 2025.

The Belinda well is the fifth well in Serica’s Triton area drilling campaign, which started in April 2024, using the COSL Drilling’s COSLInnovator drilling rig.

All these wells are designed to enhance production via the Triton FPSO. Proven and probable reserves in the Belinda field are estimated at about 5 million barrels of oil equivalent (80% oil).

Production is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026 following the tie-back work to the Triton FPSO.

David Latin, Chairman and Interim CEO of Serica commented: “We are delighted to have received approval to develop Belinda. This will build on our strong track record of delivering growth and adding value through investment in our assets.

“We have further potential projects in our portfolio which we continue to assess, including the possible re-development of the Kyle field, which could, like Belinda, be another low emissions tie-back candidate to the Triton FPSO. We look to the UK government to implement tax and licensing arrangements that support investments like Belinda, thereby creating UK jobs, earnings and tax receipts instead of increasing reliance on energy imports.”

The Belinda field is located in Block 21/30f approximately 6 km south east of the Triton FPSO. It was discovered in 1990 and appraised in 2016.

The Triton FPSO is the infrastructure and export hub for the Triton Area Fields. The vessel was a new-build double hull tanker fabricated in 1997.

The FPSO was installed in 2000 as a part of the combined development of the Bittern field, Guillemot West field and Guillemot Northwest field known as the Triton Project.

Since it was developed, Dana (the operator) has carried out a number of initiatives focussed on integrity and reliability which has significantly improved the performance of the Triton FPSO.

The successful execution of these maintenance activities ensures the Triton FPSO is able to accommodate future infill and tie-back opportunities. The operator is undertaking a life extension work program with the objective of ensuring operations up to and beyond 2030.