Saipem Gets Subsea Intervention Services Job for GreenStream Pipeline

Saipem has secured a contract for the supervision and the subsea intervention services of the GreenStream pipeline, throughout the offshore and onshore sections at Libya and Italy terminals.

The new contract, awarded by GreenStream, one of the leading midstream players in the Mediterranean Sea, merges the activities that Saipem has been undertaking for GreenStream since 2008 as to asset integrity, inspection, maintenance and emergency pipeline services, and expands them to cover a wider range of scenarios and customer’s needs.

The activities will be managed by Sonsub, Saipem’s center of excellence for robotics, underwater technologies and services, and executed in coordination with the Saipem Engineering Hub.

The scope of work streamlines the integrated management of survey data and critical spares, the provision of specialized engineering services related to asset integrity and readiness services for repair interventions in case of a wide range of damage scenarios.

Specifically, repair interventions in case of damage will be performed via the SiRCoS technology, a remotely operated repair system industrialized by Sonsub and qualified to operate in water depths of up to 2,200 meters.

With this award Saipem will contribute to managing the integrity of a fundamental underwater infrastructure for the Italian energy supply with an integrated approach.

It also consolidates the long-term cooperation between Saipem and GreenStream, which in 2002 awarded the company a contract for the pipelaying of said pipeline, a project thanks to which Saipem achieved the record for the deepest pipelaying with anchors.