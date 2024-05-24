Carimin Buys Crew Boat Newbuild from Penguin Shipyards for $5M

Malaysia-based offshore services provider Carimin Resources Services, a subsidiary of Carimin Petroleum, has signed an agreement with Penguin Shipyard Asia for the acquisition of unregistered crew boat newbuild, worth $4.96 million.

The newbuild multi-role executive crew boat is of Penguin's proprietary Flex-42X design.

Penguin’s Flex-42MX and Flex-42X can transport up to 60 tons of deck cargo on a 110-square meter cargo deck, and hold 80,000 liters of fuel and 20,000 liters of fresh water.

The overall of the vessel, named Hull 460, is 42 meters, with depth of 3.98 meters and breadth of 8 meters.

The delivery date for the vessel has been set for June 30, 2024.

According to Carimin Petroleum, the proposed acquisition is in line with the expansion plan for its business in providing marine support services for its offshore maintenance and hook-up and commissioning activities as it will complement the company’s vessel fleet operations.

Carimin Petroleum added the acquisition is expected to contribute positively to its earnings for the financial year ending June 30, 2025.