HSM Offshore Energy Doubles Fabrication Capacity to Meet Growing Demand

HSM Offshore Energy, a Dutch EPCIC contractor for offshore energy industry, has entered into a long-term lease agreement with Hollandia, securing additional fabrication facility to meet the growing order book from the offshore renewable energy market.

The lease allows for the use of the Stormpolder yard in Krimpen aan den IJssel. This strategic location aligns with HSM Offshore Energy’s expansion plans and the growing order book, which includes projects such as Thor by RWE, Ostwind 3, and Gennaker 1 & 2 by 50Hertz.

By securing the additional fabrication facility, HSM Offshore Energy is positioning itself to meet the increasing demand in the offshore renewable market, focusing on the offshore wind, gas, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen segments in the North Sea and Baltic Sea areas, the company said.

Stormpolder yard and office are strategically located in Krimpen aan den IJssel, the Netherlands.

This site is located between the rivers Noord, Nieuwe Maas and Hollandse IJssel and easily accessible by road, inland waterways and has a direct access to the North Sea. The total area of the yard is 30,000m2 with a covered brand-new main platform assembly hall.

“The lease of the Stormpolder yard is a step forward in our growth strategy. With our growing order book and our focus on the offshore energy mix, it is an important milestone for us to continue supporting our valuable clients with additional yard capacity and extended know-how of our employees,” said Hans Leerdam, Commercial Director of HSM Offshore Energy.