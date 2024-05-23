Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP Pauses Gas-Field Talks with Venezuela as License Expires

© JT Jeeraphun / Adobe Stock
© JT Jeeraphun / Adobe Stock

Oil major BP has paused discussions with Venezuela on the development of a gas project on the maritime border with Trinidad and Tobago following the expiration of a U.S. license to Venezuela in April, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

BP this year conducted negotiations with Venezuela and Trinidad to develop the 1 trillion cubic feet (tcf) Manakin-Cocuina field that is shared by both countries.

The British energy company plans to resume talks with Venezuela once it "can legally do so," the spokesperson said.

"With the expiration of OFAC’s general license #44 in April 2024, BP has paused all discussions on the Manakin-Cocuina development," the company said.

BP wants to increase its natural gas production in Trinidad, where output has fallen 45% in the last five years, to 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) from 2.2 bcf/d.

It owns a 45% stake in the Atlantic LNG gas-processing plant which has a capacity to produce 15 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) of the superchilled gas. But the facility has been forced to mothball one of its trains and reduce output due to lower natural gas production.

Trinidad Energy Minister Stuart Young did not immediately comment on the decision.

The Manakin-Cocuina fields were unitized in 2015 but talks on their development were stalled upon imposition of U.S. sanctions in 2019 against Venezuela.

In March, Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA (PDVSA.UL) said on social media it was considering issuing a license for exploring and developing non-associated gas on its side of the shared field.


(Reuters - Reporting by Curtis Williams; Editing by Gary McWilliams and Bernadette Baum)

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Sapura Ônix on its way to Atlanta Field (Credit: Enauta)

Sapura Ônix Heads to Atlanta Field to Install Subsea...
Jean Paul Prates (Credit: Petrobras)

Brazil Pushes Out Petrobras CEO, Names Ex-Regulator to Top...

Insight

Lula's Ambitions for Petrobras Hemmed in by New Rules

Lula's Ambitions for Petrobras

Video

LR Helps Offshore Operators Navigate Tough Technical Hurdles

LR Helps Offshore Operators Na

Current News

UK Launches $60M Offshore Wind Supply Chain Accelerator

UK Launches $60M Offshore Wind

UK Mooring Specialist Enters Japanese Floating Wind Market

UK Mooring Specialist Enters J

HSM Offshore Energy Doubles Fabrication Capacity to Meet Growing Demand

HSM Offshore Energy Doubles Fa

Atlantic Shores Picks Onshore Cabling Contractor for NJ Offshore Wind Project

Atlantic Shores Picks Onshore

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine