Apollo and DOF Deliver Extensive Study on Floating Wind Installation Ops

Apollo and DOF, in collaboration with the ORE Catapult’s Floating Offshore Wind Centre of Excellence (FoWCoE), have delivered the study on GW-scale floating offshore wind installation methods.

Installing a single, state-of-the-art floating offshore wind turbine (FOWT) represents a milestone in offshore marine operations. However, GW-scale floating wind farms will require approximately sixty FOWTs, which presents a monumental challenge of scale.

Apollo and DOF, in collaboration with ORE Catapult, undertook an extensive study to address the unique challenges of scaling floating offshore wind turbines (FOWTs) to a GW-scale wind farm.

Drawing from a wealth of knowledge derived from installations of demonstrator floating wind arrays, fixed wind cables, and floating oil and gas production facilities, the study delves into the unique scale and challenges of floating wind installations.

By exploring various installation scopes, including FOWT tow, mooring connection, and cable connection, the study sheds light on the complexities involved and identifies potential bottlenecks and risks.

"The £145K ($184K) investment in this study underscores the importance of understanding the challenges of gigawatt-scale floating wind installation early on. By examining different mooring and cable system designs and their influence on the overall installation scope, we can make informed decisions that drive progress in the offshore renewable energy sector,” said Nigel Robinson, Apollo’s Offshore Renewable Director.

"This study marks a pivotal advancement in deploying gigawatt-scale floating offshore wind projects. By focusing on practical vessel-specific case studies, we gain valuable installation insights that enable us to enhance scalability and efficiency. This collaborative effort underscores our commitment to refining the complexities of floating offshore wind,” added Karl Daly, VP Renewable at DOF.

The study, commissioned by the ORE Catapult’s FoWCoE, is set to play a central role in shaping the future of the offshore renewable energy industry.

As commercial floating wind projects are expected to be built at GW-scale in the coming decade, the insights provided by this study are expected to help driving progress towards a more sustainable energy future.