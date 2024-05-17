Jan De Nul Orders Another XL Cable Layer

Offshore installation services company Jan De Nul has ordered another XL cable laying vessel (CLV), identical to the Fleeming Jenkin, which boasts ‘unrivalled cable-carrying capacity’.

Like the Fleeming Jenkin, the vessel will be 215 meters long and can transport 28,000 tonnes of cables.

This will make them the largest capacity cable-laying vessels in the world, according to Jan De Nul.

Thanks to cutting-edge technology on both vessels, designed by Jan De Nul Group's own specialists, they can lay cables in both shallow and ultra-deep waters up to 3,000 meters. The vessels can handle cable tensions of up to 150 tonnes.

Both vessels are equipped with Ultra-Low Emission vessel (ULEv) technology, an advanced dual exhaust filter system.

This system removes up to 99% of nanoparticles from emissions using a diesel particulate filter (DPF) and a selective catalytic reduction system (SCR) for NOx removal. The ULEv system also significantly reduces exhaust gas pollutants.

Moreover, the NOx emissions are reduced to such an extent that these vessels meet the even stricter EURO VI emission limits.

The hybrid power plant on board also contributes to the reduction of CO2 emissions and optimal fuel usage. It combines the generators with a 2.5 MWh battery and drive technology, designed for peak load shaving, load smoothening, spinning reserve and optimized engine loading.

The vessels can be powered by biofuel and green methanol which significantly reduce CO2 emissions.

The Fleeming Jenkin is scheduled for delivery from China's CMHI Haimen shipyard in 2026. The vessel has already been booked for its first projects.

"We are and remain a big believer in the transition to renewable energy. With this second XL cable-laying vessel, we continue to reinforce our pioneering role. Both vessels combine all the cable installation expertise we have built up over the past decade. The result are vessels that operate very efficiently and have a much smaller carbon footprint,” said Jan Van de Velde, Director New Building, Jan De Nul Group.