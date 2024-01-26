ABC Engines to Equip Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Layer Yet

Offshore installation services company Jan De Nul has ordered methanol marine engines from ABC Engines for its new cable-laying vessel Fleeming Jenkin with ‘unrivalled cable-carrying capacity’.

The order includes four 7,200 kW engines and one 1,800 kW engine that can run on (bio)diesel, HVO and methanol.

Using green methanol, the engines are also climate neutral and due to the unique combination with the ULEv technology they also meet the strict Stage V standard for particulate matter and Euro 6 standard for nitrogen.

According to Jan De Nul, Fleeming Jenkin cable laying vessel (CLV) is the first ULEv vessel with methanol engines.

The vessel, set for delivery in 2026, will have a cable-carrying capacity of 28,000 tons, and will serve the renewable energy and subsea cable industry in installing cables over longer distances and in deeper waters.

The engines for Fleeming Jenkin CLV (Credit: ABC Engines)

“The choice for ABC is based on a positive collaboration and shared vision of a sustainable future. Our cooperation results in high-quality engines that run on renewable fuel and are adapted to our vessels and needs of our customers,” said Jan Van de Velde, Director Newbuilding at Jan De Nul Group.

“Jan De Nul and ABC are two family-owned companies that always focus on the long term and use innovative technologies to realize the energy transition both locally and internationally,” added Tim Berckmoes, CEO at ABC Engines.