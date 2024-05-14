Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TechnipFMC Nets Woodside Energy’s Pluto LNG Contract

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a ‘significant’ integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract from Woodside Energy to support ongoing production at Pluto LNG project in Australia.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, and install the subsea production system, flexible pipe, and umbilicals for the Xena Infill well (XNA03) to support the production from the Pluto LNG project.

The award follows an integrated front end engineering design (iFEED) study.

TechnipFMC did not disclose the exact value of the contract, but defines those as ‘significant’ to be in the range of $75 million and $250 million.

The project will use the company’s Subsea 2.0 production system. Xena Phase 3 will be tied back to existing subsea infrastructure previously supplied by TechnipFMC.

“We are proud to be delivering a fully integrated project from concept to execution. This project will help our long-term client meet their objectives, demonstrating the favorable impact iFEED, iEPCI, and Subsea 2.0 can have on project economics,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

The contract is the latest call-off on the framework agreement between Woodside Energy and TechnipFMC.

LNG Subsea Industry News Activity Australia/NZ Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Odfjell Technology)

Odfjell Technology Boosts Asia Pacific Presence with New...
Sapura Diamante (Credit: Sapura Energy)

Sapura Energy Lands $1.8B Petrobras Deal for Six...

Insight

US Oil and Gas Production Rebounds

US Oil and Gas Production Rebo

Video

Regal Rexnord Ensures Smooth Power for Offshore Energy

Regal Rexnord Ensures Smooth P

Current News

Cadeler Wins Wind Turbine Install Work in the Polish Baltic Sea

Cadeler Wins Wind Turbine Inst

Indonesia to Ask Mubadala to Speed Up South Andaman Gas Development

Indonesia to Ask Mubadala to S

UK’s Offshore Wind Test Facility Gets $100M Overhaul Boost

UK’s Offshore Wind Test Facili

OPT’s Wave-Powered Tech Nears 15MWh of Renewable Energy Production

OPT’s Wave-Powered Tech Nears

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine