TechnipFMC Nets Woodside Energy’s Pluto LNG Contract

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a ‘significant’ integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract from Woodside Energy to support ongoing production at Pluto LNG project in Australia.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, and install the subsea production system, flexible pipe, and umbilicals for the Xena Infill well (XNA03) to support the production from the Pluto LNG project.

The award follows an integrated front end engineering design (iFEED) study.

TechnipFMC did not disclose the exact value of the contract, but defines those as ‘significant’ to be in the range of $75 million and $250 million.

The project will use the company’s Subsea 2.0 production system. Xena Phase 3 will be tied back to existing subsea infrastructure previously supplied by TechnipFMC.

“We are proud to be delivering a fully integrated project from concept to execution. This project will help our long-term client meet their objectives, demonstrating the favorable impact iFEED, iEPCI, and Subsea 2.0 can have on project economics,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

The contract is the latest call-off on the framework agreement between Woodside Energy and TechnipFMC.