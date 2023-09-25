KBR to Enable Processing of Scarborough Gas at Woodside's Pluto LNG Facility

Engineering and construction giant KBR has secured an engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCm) contract with Australian oil and gas giant Woodside Energy, as operator for and on behalf of the Pluto Joint Venture in Australia.

Under the contract, KBR will modify Train 1 of Woodside's Pluto LNG facility, located near Karratha, Western Australia. The modifications will enable the processing of up to three million tonnes per year of gas from the Scarborough offshore development through Train 1.

"KBR is pleased to support Woodside in the modification of the Pluto Train 1 LNG facility to enable processing of Scarborough gas, and in turn provide opportunity to extend the life of the plant," said Jay Ibrahim, President – Sustainable Technology Solutions. "KBR is committed to helping its clients navigate the energy transition, which includes gas as a key part of the energy mix."

Ibrahim said KBR would focus on engaging local and Indigenous businesses to support the project, and was proud to be creating jobs and opportunities within Western Australia.

The Scarborough field is located approximately 375 km off the coast of Western Australia. The Scarborough project will include the installation of a floating production unit with eight wells drilled in the initial phase and thirteen wells drilled over the life of the Scarborough field. The gas will be transported for processing at Pluto LNG through a new trunkline of approximately 430 km in length. Approximately five million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of Scarborough gas will be processed through Pluto Train 2, with up to 3 Mtpa processed through the existing Pluto Train 1. First LNG cargo is targeted for 2026.

The Scarborough reservoir is said to contain less than 0.1% carbon dioxide and combined with processing design efficiencies at the floating production unit (offshore) and Pluto Train 2 (onshore), as well as the modified existing Train 1, will deliver one of the lowest carbon intensity projects for LNG delivered into Asian markets.