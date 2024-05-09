First Oil from Shell's Bonga North Tranche 1 in 2027/2028

Oil major Shell expects first oil from its Bonga North Tranche 1 project off the coast of Nigeria in 2027/2028 and "there are opportunities get that stream on earlier," a Shell executive said on Thursday.

Elohor Aiboni, a managing director at Shell Nigeria, also said during at panel at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston the company aims to achieve financial go-ahead for the project this year. The Bonga North project aims to unlock 350 million barrels of oil and gas, she said.





(Reuters - Reporting by Georgina McCartney)