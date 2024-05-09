BW Energy Finds Hydrocarbons at Hibiscus South Pilot Well

Oil and gas company BW Energy has found hydrocarbons in the DHBSM-2P pilot well, confirming the Hibiscus South deposit offshore Gabon extends into the northern part of the field with good reservoir quality.

BW Energy said it plans to complete the well as a production well later in 2024.

The DHBSM-2P pilot was drilled from the MaBoMo production platform to a total depth of 5,130 metres.

The target area is located approximately 3.2 kilometers west-northwest of the MaBoMo and was drilled by the Borr Norve jack-up rig.

Evaluation of logging data, sample examination and formation pressure measurements confirm approximately 25 meters of pay in an overall hydrocarbon column of 35 meters in the Gamba formation.

The well data provides additional confirmation that the Hibiscus South structure is a separate accumulation with a deeper oil-water contact than the nearby Hibiscus Field.

This will enable the company to book additional reserves not currently included in its annual statement of reserves and provide the opportunity to drill one or more additional production wells from the MaBoMo facility.

“We continue to increase the production and reserve base through low-cost and low-risk development activity in line with BW Energy’s strategy. The Hibiscus South pilot well is another confirmation of the significant potential of the Dussafu licence which holds multiple additional prospects,” said Carl Arnet CEO of BW Energy.

To remind, BW Energy started production from the DHBSM-1H well in the Hibiscus South field on the Dussafu license in March 2024, five months after making the initial discovery.

In April, the company signed a sale and leaseback agreement with a Minsheng Financial Leasing (MSFL) for the MaBoMo production facility located in the Dussafu license.

BW Energy has a 73.5% interest in the Dussafu permit offshore Gabon, with partner Panoro with the remaining 17.5% stake.