Ørsted’s Gode Wind 3 Delivers First Power

First power from Ørsted’s Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea is now feeding the grid.

Offshore wind construction company Cadeler reports its wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Wind Osprey recently installed the first Siemens Gamesa 11-megawatt (MW) turbine at the project, which is currently under construction and is expected to be fully commissioned later this year.

The 23-turbine wind farm, located around 32 kilometers off the island of Norderney in Northern Germany, will have an installed capacity of 253 MW when completed.

According to Ørsted, the turbines at Gode Wind 3 are the largest in German waters to date, with a rotor diameter of 200 meters.

The development comprises two offshore wind projects which were originally awarded to Ørsted in auctions in 2017 and 2018 under the names of Gode Wind 3 and Gode Wind 4. The two projects were renamed in September 2019 and are being jointly built as one under the name of Gode Wind 3.

Generated electricity is fed into the wind farm’s offshore substation (installed in 2023) and forwarded to the converter station of transmission system operator TenneT.

In total, 106 wind turbines will be installed for our Ørsted's offshore projects presently under construction in the German part of the North Sea: Gode Wind 3 and the 83-turbine 913 MW project Borkum Riffgrund 3, scheduled to come online in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

Both projects are owned by Ørsted and Glennmont Partners as 50/50 partners.