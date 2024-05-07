Jason Liu Named CEO of Wood Mackenzie

Energy data ana analytics firm Wood Mackenzie announced that Jason Liu has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), replacing former CEO Mark Brinin, who is departing to pursue other opportunities.

Liu brings to the position more than 25 years of experience leading companies in the software and data industries. He most recently served as CEO of Zywave, a provider of software, data, and analytics in the insurance technology space. Prior to serving as CEO of Zywave, Liu held CEO roles at SAVO Group, Allegro Development Corporation, UC4 (Automic Software), and Univa UD. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and a bachelor’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

“We are excited to welcome Jason to Wood Mackenzie as CEO,” said Ramzi Musallam, CEO and Managing Partner of Veritas Capital. “Jason’s prior experience and skillset make him the ideal leader for Wood Mackenzie through this next transformative period of growth. We are completely aligned in our vision for Wood Mackenzie, and look forward to working with him as he builds upon the Company’s position as the global market leader for data and analytics that enable the energy transition.”

Liu commented, “Leading Wood Mackenzie during such a dynamic time in the global energy and natural resources sector is incredibly exciting. As the industry undergoes substantial change, Wood Mackenzie remains at the forefront, delivering the information solutions critical for our customers to navigate these complexities. I look forward to partnering with our 2,300 global employees to continue providing the most valuable insights for our customers as we collectively transform the way we power our planet.”