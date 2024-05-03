Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Apollo Secures $12.5M Contract for INEOS’ Hejre Project

Hejre jacket (Credit: Apollo)
Hejre jacket (Credit: Apollo)

Engineering and energy consultancy Apollo has been awarded the project management consultancy (PMC) contract for INEOS E&P's Hejre project in the North Sea.

The 4-year Hejre project entails the development of a greenfield platform, subsea infrastructure, and associated complex brownfield modifications.

Apollo’s role incorporates supporting through engineering discipline and project control personnel from FEED through to first oil. 

It will be a collaborative effort, working closely within INEOS to manage all aspects of engineering and third-party involvement. 

 “It's a privilege to be part of such an expansive greenfield development. Apollo's partnership with INEOS marks a significant milestone in our journey, showcasing our proven ability to deliver results on the global stage,” said Marissa Stephen, Business Development Director at Apollo.

“We are delighted that Apollo are onboard to provide valuable resource to the project as part of an integrated collaborative team. We look forward to what we can achieve together,” added Rasmus Enemark-Rasmussen, Project Manager for INEOS.

