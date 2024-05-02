Amplus Sets Up JV to Target Untapped Reserves in West Africa

Floating production solutions specialist Amplus Energy and Nigeria-based Versatile Group (VG Energy) have set up a joint venture Amplus VGE to unlock lucrative marginal fields in West Africa.

With the support from Norway’s Carbon Circle, the Amplus VGE partnership is working together to unlock the full potential of West Africa through reliable, transparent field development solutions as well as extensive local engagement and stakeholder collaboration.

Backed by Carbon Circle’s carbon capture technology, Amplus VGE aims to deliver full-service solutions to support owners of undeveloped oil and gas fields through the entire cycle of unlocking their valuable reserves – from production to carbon capture.

Amplus made large investments recently in Carbon Circle to support the growth of the emerging carbon capture industry and enhance Amplus field development and floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) operations.

Carbon Circle is currently supporting a West African FPSO project which will integrate a Carbon Circle Post-Combustion Carbon Capture pilot plant offshore.

“Amplus has been very interested to bring our approach and solutions to the West African region for some time, and establishing this joint venture is a key step for us. It allows us to work with like-minded partners, bringing a fresh impetus and options for developers and field owners in the region,” said Steve Gardyne, Amplus’ Managing Director.

“This area of West Africa is rich in resources and, while some are difficult to reach, the Amplus VGE approach to innovative ideas and outside-the-box solutions is creating ways to extract those resources so regional field owners and operators can prosper,” added Baba Shehu, Chairman/CEO of VG Energy.