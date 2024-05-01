Macquarie Asset Management to Sell Stake in UK Offshore Wind Farm

Macquarie Asset Management, part of Macquarie Group, has agreed to sell a 10% stake in Britain's East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm to renewable energy asset manager NTR.

East Anglia ONE is a 714 megawatt wind farm, located in the North Sea, 43 km (27 miles) off the Suffolk coast. It is capable of generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of 630,000 homes each year.

In 2019, Macquarie Asset Management's green investments business acquired a 40% stake in the offshore wind farm which started to operate in 2020.

It then divested a 20% stake to The Renewables Infrastructure Group.

Following today's agreement, Macquarie Asset Management will retain a 10% stake in East Anglia ONE. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.





