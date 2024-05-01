Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Macquarie Asset Management to Sell Stake in UK Offshore Wind Farm

(Photo: Iberdrola)
(Photo: Iberdrola)

Macquarie Asset Management, part of Macquarie Group, has agreed to sell a 10% stake in Britain's East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm to renewable energy asset manager NTR.

East Anglia ONE is a 714 megawatt wind farm, located in the North Sea, 43 km (27 miles) off the Suffolk coast. It is capable of generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of 630,000 homes each year.

In 2019, Macquarie Asset Management's green investments business acquired a 40% stake in the offshore wind farm which started to operate in 2020.

It then divested a 20% stake to The Renewables Infrastructure Group.

Following today's agreement, Macquarie Asset Management will retain a 10% stake in East Anglia ONE. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Ros Russell)

Industry News Europe Renewables Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Vestas)

Vestas and Maersk to Build Offshore Wind Logistics Base in...
(Credit: BW Ideol)

BW Ideol and Holcim to Assess Use of Low-Carbon Concrete...

Insight

US Oil and Gas Production Rebounds

US Oil and Gas Production Rebo

Video

Unique Group Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation

Unique Group Celebrates 30 Yea

Current News

Oceaneering Signs On for Terradepth's Ocean Data Service

Oceaneering Signs On for Terra

US Oil and Gas Production Rebounds

US Oil and Gas Production Rebo

Macquarie Asset Management to Sell Stake in UK Offshore Wind Farm

Macquarie Asset Management to

SMD Invests £300K in Clean Energy

SMD Invests £300K in Clean Ene

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine