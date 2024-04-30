Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shelf Drilling Scoops $54M for Jack-Up Rig Job

Shelf Drilling Fortress jack-up rig (Credit: Shelf Drilling)
Offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has secured a contract for the Shelf Drilling Fortress jack-up rig with a North Sea operator for operations in the UK Continental Shelf.

The company did not disclose the name of the client, revealing only that the value of the contract is approximately $54 million.

The estimated duration of the contract is 400 days.

The planned start-up of operations is August 2024 in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract.

Built in 2014, Shelf Drilling Fortress is a 400 foot jack-up drilling rig of Friede & Goldman JU-3000N design. The rig’s maximum drilling depth is 35,000 feet, and can accommodate 150 people.

