Balmoral Comtec Expands Workforce Following Rosebank Win

Balmoral Comtec, a Balmoral Group company and provider of buoyancy, protection and insulation services to the global offshore energy market, has secured a multi-million-pound contract from TechnipFMC to supply more than 600 buoyancy modules for Equinor’s Rosebank project. This contract award is already supporting the recruitment of over 50 new employees at its Aberdeen base.

Balmoral Comtec will provide engineering, design and manufacture of buoyancy modules from its base in Aberdeen, Scotland. The modules will be installed on flexible risers and umbilicals.

Gary Yeoman, Sales Director at Balmoral Comtec, said, “Rosebank signifies an exciting shift for the future of offshore field development in the UK, with its ambitions to be one of the first UK fields powered with renewable electricity. We’re delighted that as a result of this project we’re actively recruiting for many roles here in Aberdeen and across the UK. While this recruitment effort is driven by our recent award win, the addition of valuable, transferable skills will continue to heighten our expertise and strengthen our position as a leader across offshore sectors in both traditional and renewable energies.”

TechnipFMC was awarded the integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI) contract for Equinor’s Rosebank project in 2023.

Matthew Toler, UK Country Manager at TechnipFMC, said, “Balmoral Comtec is making an important contribution to the success of the Rosebank project through its extensive experience and high-quality solutions. Rosebank supports jobs and opportunities for people who want to continue or start a career in the energy industry, as well as helping enable the new opportunities the energy transition presents.”