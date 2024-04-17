Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sea Machines Launches Its First Turnkey USV

(Credit: Sea Machines Robotics)
(Credit: Sea Machines Robotics)

Boston-based Sea Machines Robotics has unveiled its first turnkey unmanned surface vessel (USV) dubbed Selkie.

The first model, SELKIE 7, is a 7-meter USV powered by the company's flagship SM300 Autonomous Command and Control system.

As the first turnkey autonomous vessel released by Sea Machines, SELKIE has been developed for hydrographic surveying, offshore asset inspection, and persistent on water operations such as security and environmental studies.

The USV can switch between two forms, Autonomous Unmanned or Manned Manual Piloting, according to Sea Machines.

It is equipped with built-in cargo storage, equivalent to 2 x 1.3 meters (2 Euro Pallets), making the SELKIE suitable for long range logistics. Also, it comes with remotely controllable deck hatches for deploying payloads at sea like inspection or surveillance UAVs at sea.

"With 9 years of autonomous development and on water use behind SELKIE, our overarching goal is to give customers, the world’s fleet operators, products that enable them to capture new and substantial value from their work", said Michael G. Johnson, Founder and CEO of Sea Machines.

New Products Vehicle News Industry News Activity North America USV Autonomous Vessels

Related Offshore News

Artist’s impression of the offshore substation platform solution for the Empire Wind 1 project (Credit: Equinor)

Axess to Deliver Cable Pull-In System for US Offshore Wind...
Eco Wave Power’s Engineering team, which performed the U.S. feasibility study (Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Energy Major Picks Eco Wave Power for Feasibility Study in...

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

Cellula Robotics Taps the Power of Hydrogen

Cellula Robotics Taps the Powe

Current News

Equinor Granted Permission for Two Extensions in Britain

Equinor Granted Permission for

Balmoral Comtec Expands Workforce Following Rosebank Win

Balmoral Comtec Expands Workfo

ONGC Hires Consortium to Deliver FEED Work for Bay of Bengal Oil Field

ONGC Hires Consortium to Deliv

Sea Machines Launches Its First Turnkey USV

Sea Machines Launches Its Firs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine