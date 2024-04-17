Sea Machines Launches Its First Turnkey USV

Boston-based Sea Machines Robotics has unveiled its first turnkey unmanned surface vessel (USV) dubbed Selkie.

The first model, SELKIE 7, is a 7-meter USV powered by the company's flagship SM300 Autonomous Command and Control system.

As the first turnkey autonomous vessel released by Sea Machines, SELKIE has been developed for hydrographic surveying, offshore asset inspection, and persistent on water operations such as security and environmental studies.

The USV can switch between two forms, Autonomous Unmanned or Manned Manual Piloting, according to Sea Machines.

It is equipped with built-in cargo storage, equivalent to 2 x 1.3 meters (2 Euro Pallets), making the SELKIE suitable for long range logistics. Also, it comes with remotely controllable deck hatches for deploying payloads at sea like inspection or surveillance UAVs at sea.

"With 9 years of autonomous development and on water use behind SELKIE, our overarching goal is to give customers, the world’s fleet operators, products that enable them to capture new and substantial value from their work", said Michael G. Johnson, Founder and CEO of Sea Machines.