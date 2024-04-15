ABL Eyes Black Sea Offshore Energy with New Romanian Unit

ABL, the global leading energy and marine consultants, has expanded its European presence with a new office in Romania in support of the Black Sea region’s offshore energy and maritime markets.

The office is managed by its Director Alexander Shterev who is Principal Surveyor of ABL Bulgaria, supported by the country manager to ABL Bulgaria, Lyubomir Djambazov.

ABL Romania’s office will provide the company’s full technical service offering, including offshore technical due diligence, rig inspections and rig moving, marine inspections and surveys, marine warranty survey, renewable energy consultancy, maritime services including ports consulting, and energy transition engineering, including expertise in carbon capture technology.

“ABL has been at the forefront of supporting the delivery of some of the Black Sea’s biggest steps in energy development, including Romania’s first offshore oil and gas project in approximately 35 years, the Midia Gas Development Project.

“Launching ABL Romania cements our commitment to the safe and sustainable delivery and operations of the country’s oil and gas infrastructure, whilst expanding our diverse engineering and consultancy offering to support Romania’s transition to a net-zero future”, said Ian Cummins, Regional Managing Director for ABL Europe and West Africa.

ABL has been present in the Black Sea region since 2003, starting with an office in Bulgaria, then expanding to Turkey. An office in Romania is the next logical step. It will support the country’s oil and gas and maritime markets, plus its growing plans for renewable energy and transitionary technologies.