Shelf Drilling Barsk Jack-Up on Extended Stay with Equinor Offshore Norway

Shelf Drilling Barsk jack-up rig (Credit: Shelf Drilling)
Shelf Drilling Barsk jack-up rig (Credit: Shelf Drilling)

Offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has secured a contract extension for the Shelf Drilling Barsk jack-up rig with Equinor for operations at the Gudrun field located offshore Norway.

The firm term of the extension is two wells with an estimated duration of 254 days in total.

The contract extension also includes options for three wells at Gudrun, located on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The Shelf Drilling Barsk rig is scheduled to start operations with Equinor at the Sleipner Vest field in May 2024, as part of the contract announced in April 2023, with an initial scope of two wells and an estimated duration of 270 days, with options for two wells.

In conjunction with the Gudrun field extension, Equinor has also exercised the first option well at Sleipner Vest with an estimated minimum duration of 83 days.

The contract value of the additional firm period excluding certain integrated services is approximately $81 million, according to Shelf Drilling.

“We are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with Equinor with this important contract extension. We see this as a reflection of Equinor’s confidence in Shelf Drilling to deliver these challenging wells on both Sleipner Vest and Gudrun.

“We remain on track to commence our contract in May 2024 and are fully committed to providing safe and efficient operations to Equinor,” said David Mullen, Chief Executive Officer of Shelf Drilling.

