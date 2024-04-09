Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Axess to Deliver Cable Pull-In System for US Offshore Wind Project

Artist’s impression of the offshore substation platform solution for the Empire Wind 1 project (Credit: Equinor)
Artist’s impression of the offshore substation platform solution for the Empire Wind 1 project (Credit: Equinor)
35 mT cable pull-in winch system (Credit: Axess Technologies)
35 mT cable pull-in winch system (Credit: Axess Technologies)

Norwegian offshore energy industry services company Axess Technologies has signed a contract for the delivery of an export cable pull-in system to Seatrium, which is in charge of the construction of offshore substation for Empire Wind 1 offshore wind project in the United States.

The contract is for the design, engineering and supply of the winch system, including all the pull-in accessories such as guide sheaves and a pull-in tripod.

Scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2024, the system will be deployed on the offshore substation as part of the 810MW offshore wind project, being developed by Equinor offshore New York.

According to Axess, the 35 mT electric pull-in winch has been designed according to the latest standards to withstand the harsh offshore environment.

“We are proud to have secured another project in the US offshore wind sector, contributing towards the country’s ambitions of reaching 30 GW by 2030. This also strengthens our position as a key supplier of engineering and material handling solutions for the offshore wind industry, from design to takeover.

“With over 25 years of experience working on offshore assets, we help our clients reduce the risks in complex lifting and material handling issues,” Edwin Tieman, Business Development Manager at Axess Technologies said.

To remind, Seatrium secured contracts for the delivery of Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2 offshore substations in May 2023. The contract for the Empire Wind 2 was shelved in early 2024, following the project’s cancellation by the developers.

Technology Renewable Energy Engineering Industry News Activity North America Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm (Credit: Vattenfall)

Vattenfall, ORE Catapult Extend Test & Demo Alliance at...
© Andriy Sharpilo / Adobe Stock

Equinor Sets Up Union Partnership for New York’s First...

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

Cellula Robotics Taps the Power of Hydrogen

Cellula Robotics Taps the Powe

Current News

Sandia Studies Subterranean Storage of Hydrogen

Sandia Studies Subterranean St

Bourbon Orders Six Crewboats from Piriou

Bourbon Orders Six Crewboats f

Sulmara on Offshore Survey Job at Bayou Bend CCS Scheme in Texas

Sulmara on Offshore Survey Job

Axess to Deliver Cable Pull-In System for US Offshore Wind Project

Axess to Deliver Cable Pull-In

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine