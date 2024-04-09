Axess to Deliver Cable Pull-In System for US Offshore Wind Project

Norwegian offshore energy industry services company Axess Technologies has signed a contract for the delivery of an export cable pull-in system to Seatrium, which is in charge of the construction of offshore substation for Empire Wind 1 offshore wind project in the United States.

The contract is for the design, engineering and supply of the winch system, including all the pull-in accessories such as guide sheaves and a pull-in tripod.

Scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2024, the system will be deployed on the offshore substation as part of the 810MW offshore wind project, being developed by Equinor offshore New York.

According to Axess, the 35 mT electric pull-in winch has been designed according to the latest standards to withstand the harsh offshore environment.

“We are proud to have secured another project in the US offshore wind sector, contributing towards the country’s ambitions of reaching 30 GW by 2030. This also strengthens our position as a key supplier of engineering and material handling solutions for the offshore wind industry, from design to takeover.

“With over 25 years of experience working on offshore assets, we help our clients reduce the risks in complex lifting and material handling issues,” Edwin Tieman, Business Development Manager at Axess Technologies said.

To remind, Seatrium secured contracts for the delivery of Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2 offshore substations in May 2023. The contract for the Empire Wind 2 was shelved in early 2024, following the project’s cancellation by the developers.