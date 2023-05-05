Singapore's Seatrium to Build Two Substations for U.S. Offshore Wind Farm Projects

Singapore's Seatrium, through its subsidiary Sembcorp Marine Offshore Platforms Pte. Ltd. (“SMOP”), has secured a contract worth more than S$500 million for two offshore wind farm substations from Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and BP.

The contract award follows the completion of the FEED (Front-End Engineering and Design) contract secured by SMOP in 2022.

The scope of the project involves the engineering, procurement, construction, offshore hook-up and commissioning of two Offshore Substation (OSS) Platforms for the Empire Wind 1 and 2 Offshore Wind Farms located about 20 miles south of Long Island, east of the Rockaways, in the U.S.

Following completion, the Empire Wind 1 and 2 OSS Platforms will be operated by Equinor. The project will power more than one million households in New York and is expected to be a major contributor in supporting the United States’ (U.S.) energy transition goals for a low-carbon future.

Construction works on the 810MW Empire Wind 1 Platform and the 1,260MW Empire Wind 2 Platform are expected to commence in 4Q2023 and 2H2024 respectively at Seatrium’s Singapore and Indonesia yards.

The Group is also constructing a Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) for deployment at the Empire Wind Farms based on a breakthrough design jointly developed with the customer Maersk Supply Service. The next-generation WTIV is designed with capabilities to handle larger capacity wind turbines. This latest project award will further reinforce Seatrium’s proven delivery track record in the turnkey construction of offshore platform projects for offshore wind energy developments.

Samuel Wong, Executive Vice President and Head of SMOP, said: “We would like to thank Empire Wind for their confidence in awarding us the turnkey construction of the two OSS Platforms for the Empire Wind 1 and 2 Wind Farms. Leveraging the combined capabilities and synergies of our Group, we are committed to working in close partnership with the Empire Wind team to achieve high standards of safety, quality, sustainability and performance, as well as execution excellence and the timely delivery of both OSS Platforms.”

Chris Ong, Chief Executive Officer of Seatrium, said: “We are heartened to be chosen by Empire Wind as a trusted partner for the engineering, procurement, construction, offshore hook-up and commissioning of the Empire Wind 1 and 2 Wind Farm OSS Platforms, which will contribute towards advancing sustainability and decarbonisation through their U.S. operations. The contract win is an endorsement of Seatrium’s proven expertise in delivering a diverse suite of turnkey solutions for the offshore renewables and wind energy sector.”

Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine recently changed its name from “Sembcorp Marine Ltd” to “Seatrium Limited." This followed the completion of the combination of the company's businesses and Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd on February 28, 2023.



