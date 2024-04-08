Ulstein Verft Launches CSOV Olympic Boreas

Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft on Saturday launched the new Olympic construction service operation vessel (CSOV), Olympic Boreas.

The newbuild is first of two sister vessels for Olympic, designed to assist in offshore energy construction projects and service assignments.

The launch saw the vessel towed out the dock hall and moored quayside for outfitting work.

"The general outfitting work, which consists of accommodation work, electrical installations, piping and mechanical installations, to name a few, is well underway. The external paintwork was completed whilst the vessel was located inside the controlled environment of our dock hall. Also, the commissioning stage of the project has started," said project manager Helge Torvik at Ulstein Verft.

The contract between Olympic and Ulstein was signed in 2022 and includes the construction of two CSOVs at Ulstein Verft. The hulls are built by the Crist yard in Poland. The vessels are powered by diesel-electric propulsion with variable speed and large battery energy storage systems. Ulstein Power & Control has been contracted to deliver an extended power and automation package, including a large battery supply.

The vessels are based on the ULSTEIN SX222 design from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS and feature the novel TWIN X-STERN solution. They have a length of 89.6m and a beam of 19.2m and accommodate 126 people in 91 cabins, all with daylight.