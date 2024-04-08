KPI OceanConnect Concludes First Simultaneous LNG Bunkering Op

Marine fuel services and solutions provider KPI OceanConnect has completed its first simultaneous operation of LNG bunkering in Singapore.

KPI OceanConnect conducted the operation for MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company’s Monica Cristina vessel in Singapore, using membrane LNG bunker vessel Brassavola on charter with Pavilion Energy.

The operation took place at Tuas Container Terminal, along with loading and unloading procedures, improving efficiency.

“KPI OceanConnect is proud to work with industry leaders like Pavilion Energy and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company to accelerate the development of infrastructure and meet the increasing demand for sustainable marine energy solutions,” the company said in a statement.

LNG as a marine fuel offers a viable pathway to lowering carbon emissions across the shipping industry, as it becomes increasingly available to bunker in ports across the world.

To remind, Brasavola concluded its first Ship-to-Ship (STS) LNG bunkering operation in February 2024.

Measuring 116.5 meters in length and 22 meters in width, Brassavola incorporates state-of-the-art technology for loading and bunkering rate of up to 2,000 m3 per hour, mass flow metering and online gas chromatograph systems, for improved bunkering turnover and enhanced operational efficiency.