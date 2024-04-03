Energean Takes Control of Wenlock and Tors Decommissioning Project

Oil and gas company Energean has become the operator of the Tors and Wenlock fields as the decommissioning work continues as planned.

As part of the 2020 acquisition of Edison Exploration & Production, Energean acquired majority equity stakes in two fields in the Southern UK North Sea, Tors and Wenlock.

At the time, both fields were operated by a minority partner Alpha Petroleum, and subsequently by Waldorf Production which acquired Alpha in 2022.

Tors and Wenlock ceased production in 2020 and 2022 respectively, as they had reached the end of their economic production capability.

Energean and Waldorf have agreed that as the majority shareholder in Tors and Wenlock, it is the right time for Energean to take control of the project.

As 68% owner of Tors and 80% owner of Wenlock, Energean has put together a specialist team, including Andrew Shepherd as UK Decommissioning Manager to carry out the approved work plan.

Wenlock was first discovered in 1974 and located in block 49/12 A within UKCS Souther North Sea Basin.

A three slot Normally Unmanned Installation (NUI) was installed in 2006 comprising Topsides (Weight: 435 Te) and Jacket (Weight: 645 Te) in a depth of 25 m of water.

Production started in 2007 and was ongoing until wells were shut in and production ceased in November 2022. The pipelines have been cleaned and positively isolated in 2022.