Winthershall Dea Secures Drilling Permit Offshore Norway

Transocean Norge drilling rig (Photo: Transocean)
Transocean Norge drilling rig (Photo: Transocean)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Wintershall Dea Norge a permit for a drilling operation in the North Sea that will be conducted using Transocean Norge rig.

The permit is for a wildcat well 35/11-27 S in production license 248.

Wintershall Dea is the operator of the license with 60%, while its partner Petoro holds the remaining 40%.

The drilling operation will be done using Transocean’s Transocean Norge semi-submersible drilling rig.

The Transocean Norge is a Moss Maritime CS60 / 6th Generation design rig, built at Jurong Shipyard Pte in 2015 and upgraded in 2018.

