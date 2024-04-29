Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Secures Consent to Drill Two Wells in North Sea

Deepsea Stavanger rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Equinor Energy a drilling permit for two wildcat wells in the North Sea.

The approval is for wells 35/10-14 S and 35/10-14 A in production license 1185, valid until February 2029.

Equinor is the operator of the license, with 40% working interest, with partners Vår Energi, Sval Energi, and Aker BP, each having a 20% share.

The drilling operations will be conducted using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger rig.

The DeepSea Stavanger is a sixth generation deepwater and harsh environment semi-submersible of the GVA 7500 design.

The unit is designed for operations in harsh environments and at water depths of up to 3,000 meters, with drilling depth capacity of over 10,000 meters.

