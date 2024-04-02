RINA Nods Yes for Kindon's Green Methanol Offshore Production Platform

Italian classification and marine engineering consultancy RINA has issued an approval in principle (AiP) to Kindon New Energy Technology for its green methanol offshore production platform solution.

Produced entirely offshore, the methanol is derived from renewable CO2 through DAC (Direct Air Capture) technology and green hydrogen from offshore wind power water electrolysis technology.

The platform will produce 0.1 MTPA of green methanol via process that synthesizes methanol from hydrogen and carbon dioxide under high temperature and pressure conditions.

All methanol synthesis processes are completed on the offshore platform and electrical needs fully met by green electricity generated from offshore wind power, according to RINA.

By using DAC technology, the CO2 is readily available. However, the system is also designed with interfaces for future access to external supplies of green or biomass-derived CO2.

“We are delighted to award Kindon this AiP. This innovative approach marks a significant step towards sustainable and environmentally friendly production methods in the marine and offshore industries.

"RINA works with and supports projects for a broad range of decarbonization technologies. Almost all current methanol synthesis processes use CO2 from carbon capture from industry originated from fossil fuels. Using latest DAC technology, the AiP acknowledges that the methanol produced on this offshore production platform adheres to the strictest standards of green methanol,” said Luigi Mattera, Greater China Marine Operations Director at RINA,

"The entire process for methanol production uses genuinely green hydrogen, renewable carbon dioxide from DAC, and sustainable electricity. The concept provides a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels on the pathway to decarbonization," added Wenbo Wang, CEO of China-based Kindon New Energy.