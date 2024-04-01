Independent Experts to Investigate Platform Fire Incident Offshore Gabon

UK oil and gas company Perenco has mobilized independent experts to determine the causes of the fire incident at is Becuna platform offshore Gabon, which claimed five lives with one person still missing.

As of March 27, 2024, the search for the missing person was still actively underway, with new land-based resources covering more than 90 km of coastline, in addition to the air and sea resources already mobilized.

The fatal fire took place on March 21, 2024, on the Perenco Simba field, claiming the lives of five people.

To assist with the process of identifying those who tragically died in the incident, international experts arrived on March 25 in Port-Gentil and are have been working in close collaboration with the authorities in charge of the investigation.

In collaboration with the company Spie Oil & Gas Gabon, Perenco Oil & Gas Gabon is coordinating assistance to the families of the victims with the support of the UPEGA (Union Pétrolière Gabonaise) representing the entire oil sector in Gabon.

Given the technical complexity of the incident, Perenco Oil & Gas Gabon has also mobilized independent experts specializing in the analysis of similar events.

The aim of this process is to determine the precise causes, circumstances and reasons, as yet undetermined, that led to this situation.

“The safety of staff working on our sites is our absolute priority. We will do everything in our power to establish the cause of this accident, in collaboration with the Gabonese authorities, and take the necessary measures to ensure that it never happens again,” Perenco said in the most recent update.