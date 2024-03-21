Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Perenco Confirms Five Dead at Platform Incident Offshore Gabon

UK oil and gas company Perenco has confirmed five fatalities from the fire incident on its Perenco Becuna platform offshore Gabon, with one person still missing.

The incident took place on March 20, 2024 at approximately 15.25 (Gabon time). The early reports informed about five missing and two injured following the fire at the platform on the Perenco Simba field.

Now, Perenco has confirmed that five people have died and one person is still missing.

“Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we are focused on supporting them at this time,” Perenco said.

Emergency teams continue to be deployed on site and to search for the missing person. Perenco said it will provide further information as soon as possible.

