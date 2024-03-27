Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Contracts Ocean Installer for Gas Field Work Offshore Norway

(Credit: Ocean Installer)
(Credit: Ocean Installer)

Ocean Installer has secured a new Subsea Line Modification (SLM) project award from Equinor on Åsgard A floating storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), located in the central part of the Norwegian Sea.

The scope of work on Åsgard A covers recovery of two risers, installation of one new riser and flexible jumper and engineering, procurement, and installation of GRP Covers to protect the jumper.

Offshore operations are scheduled for fall 2024, according to Ocean Installer.

In July 2023 Ocean Installer was awarded SLM Projects on Vigdis, Visund, Åsgard C and a morgrip connection on the new Northern Light CO2 pipeline.

The Åsgard A Project was won in a new competitive tender and will now be added to this project portfolio and integrated under the existing project team and executed in continuation with the other work.

“I’m very pleased to see that Equinor is adding more work to our SLM portfolio and their continued trust in us for executing these highly complex offshore operations.

“Integrating this project under the existing project team ensures continuity both onshore and offshore, maximizing the synergies for both Ocean Installer and Equinor.

“The short time for engineering and procurement, from contract award to offshore execution this fall, is a testimony to the competence in our organization and close collaboration with Equinor,” said Ocean Installer’s CEO Kevin Murphy.

Åsgard was discovered in 1981, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 1996.

The Åsgard field includes the accumulations Smørbukk, Smørbukk Sør, Midgard and Blåbjørn. The field has been developed with subsea wells tied-back to a production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), Åsgard A.

The development also includes Åsgard B, a floating, semi-submersible facility for gas and condensate processing. The gas centre is connected to a storage vessel for condensate, Åsgard C. The production started in 1999.

Offshore Energy Subsea Pipelines Industry News Activity Europe Norwegian Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Acteon Acquired by Private Equity Investors with New CEO...
Flexible pipelines coils being loaded in England (Credit: Enauta)

Final Subsea System Components for Atlanta FPSO En Route...

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Bureau Veritas Issues World’s First Offshore Solar Prototype Certification to SolarDuck

Bureau Veritas Issues World’s

Vattenfall Concludes Sale of Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone to RWE

Vattenfall Concludes Sale of N

Acteon Acquired by Private Equity Investors with New CEO in Charge

Acteon Acquired by Private Equ

CalWave to Provide Wave Energy Tech for British Columbia Project

CalWave to Provide Wave Energy

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine