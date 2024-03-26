Nebula Energy’s AG&P LNG Secures 20-Year LNG Terminal Deal in Indonesia

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock
© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

AG&P LNG, majority-owned by Nebula Energy, has through its subsidiary PT AGP Indonesia Utama and partners secured a 20-year contract from PLN Energi Primer Indonesia (PLN EPI) for co-development, ownership and operations of LNG import terminals in Sulawesi-Maluku Power Cluster.

The tender was awarded to AGP Indonesia, in consortium with Suasa Benua Sukses (SBS) and KPMOG, for the LNG import terminal infrastructure and downstream logistics in seven locations within the Sulawesi-Maluku cluster in Indonesia.

The customer and co-shareholder in this facility will be PLN EPI, a wholly owned subsidiary of PT PLN (Persero) Indonesia.

AG&P Indonesia, along with its consortium members, will establish a joint venture (JV) with PLN EPI to collaborate on the design, financing, construction, ownership, and operations of all offshore and onshore infrastructure within the Sulawesi-Maluku cluster LNG terminals.

This infrastructure includes the LNG Carrier (LNGC), Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), and multiple onshore regasification sites.

The aim is to supply LNG and natural gas to seven power plants with a cumulative capacity of 1,510 MW.

Signing of the agreement with PT AGP Indonesia Utama (Credit: AG&P LNG)

"The Sulawesi-Maluku cluster LNG terminals project epitomizes Indonesia's steadfast commitment to LNG-based infrastructure for power generation and will support the country's overall goal to reduce the usage of liquid fuel by about 1.7 million kiloliters per year across all clusters. AG&P LNG is honored to partner with PLN EPI in this project of national importance, fostering a robust partnership for years to come,” said Karthik Sathyamoorthy, CEO of AG&P LNG.

LNG Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

(Credit: Velesto)

Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig (Credit: Dolphin Drilling)

