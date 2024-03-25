Fourth CTV Launched for WindServe Marine

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Senesco Marine held a launch and christening ceremony for WindServe Marine's new Jones-Act-compliant crew transfer vessel (CTV), WindServe Explorer.

WindServe Marine, a sister company to the North Kingstown, R.I. shipbuilder—both part of the Reinauer Group—will operate the CTV to serve the U.S. offshore wind industry. The vessel is slated to enter operations at a project in the U.S. Northeast.

The BMT-designed aluminum catamaran is 27 meters long with a 9-meter beam and 1.7-meter draft. It is equipped with Volvo Penta D13 main engines (515kW at 2,300 RPM) and a Volvo Penta IPS 900 propulsion system. Its service speed is 24.5 knots, with top speed capabilities of 27 knots.

The USCG Subchapter L vessel is classed by ABS and features a pair of Kohler Marine generators, Toimil T-12505M/2 forward deck crane, Hercules AAW-150 anchor windlass, First Electric automation system, Reygar BAREFleet vessel monitoring system, Starlink internet, DirecTV satellite television and KPM suspension seating. The vessel has capacity for up to 6 crew members and 24 passengers.

WindServe Explorer is the fourth CTV in the WindServe Marine fleet, following the WindServe Odyssey delivered in 2020 and the WindServe Genesis and WindServe Journey delivered in 2023. The company also has two 29-meter-long CTVs on order, WindServe Frontier and WindServe Spartan